RoseMarie Schluter, 90, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Sonoma, California.
RoseMarie was born May 7, 1931, the daughter of Frank and Anna Piserchia.
RoseMarie was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. Her grandparents owned a saloon, and her father was a grocer. Always a perfectionist, she excelled in school and approached every endeavor with a strong work ethic and desire to be the best. She always put family first, and adored her children and grandchildren. She instilled the same values in each of her children.
As a young woman, RoseMarie worked as a secretary in New York City in the 1950s. Her best friend married New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford and Mom would amaze people (including many random strangers wearing Yankees caps) with stories of wild parties with Whitey, Mickey Mantle, and (a sober) Joe DiMaggio. A favorite story was when her mother introduced Whitey to wedding guests as “Fordy White.”
RoseMarie was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Fred Schluter; and her brother, Joe Piserchia.
She is survived by her four children, Joseph Cipriani, Janet Cipriani, Richard Schluter, and Christine Morrow; two stepchildren, Jean Yoder and Elizabeth Cleveland; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In her last years, Mom was cared for by Janet Cipriani and Rene Jenkins, and the family is deeply appreciative of the quality of life and happiness they gave Mom.
Mom loved children, and upon moving to Lewisburg in 1970, she founded the Kinderfolk Preschool, which continued for many years after her involvement. She then worked as a secretary at Bucknell University for more than 20 years before retiring.
RoseMarie loved her friends and the Lewisburg community. Although raised in New Jersey, Lewisburg was her home. She (and her family) cherished the times she spent with her dear friends playing bridge, doing Investment Club, having lunch, and singing old Big Band “standards” in the back corners of restaurants.
Mom had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed funny wordplay and was always willing to laugh at herself. Some of our family’s fondest memories will always be her contagious, uninhibited laughter as we shared a holiday meal, or sat in a crowded theatre. She also loved music, and even in her last years she could remember and sing every word to almost every song written before 1955. She was a lot of fun. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.
A small service is planned, but not yet scheduled.
