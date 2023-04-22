Rosemary Heckert, 96, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born July 25, 1926, in Sunbury a daughter of the late Luther and Mabel (Saxton) Pick. On Dec. 7, 1946, she married Paul A. Heckert who preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2007.
Rose attended Sunbury Schools.
She was of Lutheran Faith.
Mrs. Heckert served on the Upper Augusta Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She had a great talent in creating ceramics.
Rose is survived by niece and nephew, Donald and Silvia Herb; their children, Christopher Herb and Corey and Melissa Herb and their children; nieces and nephews, Jule, Cindy, Shari (Ken), Todd (Kim) Brosius and their children.
In addition to her parents and husband of 61 years, she was preceded in death by sisters, June Pick and Jean Brosius, and brother Luther Pick.
At Rose's request ,there will be no funeral services. Interment will be in Miller's Crossroads Cemetery, Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.