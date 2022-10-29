Rosemary Virginia Zartman, 83, of Mifflinburg, formerly of Vicksburg, went to be with her Lord on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born October 22, 1939, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Elwood E. Zartman and Ruth Alice (Klingman) Grove.
Rosemary was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School.
She was employed at Shippers Car Line, Milton, for many years.
Surviving are one son, Will E. Zartman of Mifflinburg; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Robert and Jean Zartman of Lewisburg, and Joseph Zartman of Mifflinburg; two sisters, Ruthann Hixson of White Deer, and Jeanette Zartman of New York; one granddaughter, Kassidy and her husband Brant Royal of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and one great grandson, Samson Royal.
She was preceded in death by one brother, H. Lee Zartman; and one sister, Carole Zartman.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to your favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences at rouppfuneralhome.com.