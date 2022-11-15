Ross A. Jarrett, 77, of New Columbia, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home.
Born in Muncy on Dec. 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Geraldine (McCormick) Jarrett.
Ross was a 1963 graduate of Montgomery High School and had served in the U.S. Navy. He had retired from Pullman Power in Williamsport.
He loved hunting and fishing. He was a former member of the F&AM Lodge 299 in Muncy.
Ross is survived by two sons, Randall D. Jarrett of Ohio and Rodney A. Jarett of Maryland; six grandchildren, two brothers, Sidney E. Jarrett of Montgomery and James L. Jarrett of New Columbia; and a sister, Joyce J. Hocker of Harrisburg.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ross’ name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.