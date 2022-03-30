Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN LYCOMING...MONTOUR...NORTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...NORTHEASTERN SNYDER...SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES... At 446 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lairdsville to Exchange to Mooresburg to Kratzerville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 4:45pm, nickel sized hail was reported in Muncy. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Laporte, Northumberland, Winfield, Muncy and Hughesville. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lewisburg-Williamsport and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 211 to 247. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 14. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH