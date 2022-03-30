ELYSBURG — The Elysburg Rotary Club recently celebrated its 75th anniversary at Nickle Plate in Elysburg. Special guests were Nancy Gentile Ford, soon to be Assistant Governor and Harry Deitz, former past President of Elysburg Rotary. Five Rotarians attainted their Paul Harris recognition and pins.
Dr. Frank Bobek did a “Walk Down Memory Lane” recalling the club’s founding in 1947 with 17 charter members. Members shared various programs that were sponsored by the club over the years, 24 years of Rotary Exchange students, 23 years of $1,000 scholarships to Southern Columbia, two scholarships to vocational school at Columbia Montour and the District’s first Peace Scholar, Andy Fallon, who has spent the last two years in Sweden studying at the Rotary Peace Institute. Many local activities were shared as well.