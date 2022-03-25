The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club recently took part in Rotary’s 4-Way Test Speech Contest, with two students participating. Rachel Erickson, first place, and Natalie Buck, second place, both students in dental health technology at SUN Area Technical Institute, were participants in this year’s contest.
The contest is designed to acquaint youth with Rotary and specifically the tenets of the 4-Way Test — Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned? There are three levels of competition — Club, Regional and District.
Since Erickson won at the club level she will continue on to the Regional Contest, which will be held in April in State College. Local community judges included Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards, Cindy Peltier from the Community Zone, and Lenaire Ahlum, executive director of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project and club member.