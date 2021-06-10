MIFFLINBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club recently presented certificates and a $25 gift to students in each grade at the Mifflinburg Middle School and the Donald H. Eichorn Middle School with the highest GPA.

The students were presented the certificates at a recent school assembly by Karen Nicholson, club president. Receiving the awards at the Mifflinburg Middle School were Landon Moser, sixth grade; Aubrey Fluman, seventh grade; and Ella Robatin, eighth grade.

Nicholson also presented certificates to Donald H. Eichorn Middle School students Alexander Gilmore, eighth grade, Cristina Zheng, seventh grade, and Adreeyana Ren, sixth grade

