The Daily Item
AMBLER — Rowan finished off an unbeaten run through the Ambler Regional on Sunday, ending Susquehanna’s season with a 4-3 win at Arcadia’s Skip Wilson Field
Rowan, ranked 23rd nationally, won a regional for the third consecutive time. The Profs (33-13) move on to face No. 3 Salisbury in next weekend’s NCAA Super Regional.
Susquehanna ends the season at 28-20.
The Profs completed a perfect 3-0 weekend with a win over SUNY Brockport and two over Susquehanna. Sophomore Phil Sedalis continued his record-setting year as he now owns the Rowan record for hits in a season (83), as well as triples (8), with Tyler Cannon holding the mark for doubles (29) and Sea. The Profs have set team records for hits (598), doubles (128), RBI (389) and total bases (866).
Rowan took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Tyler Cannon led off with a single, Phil Sedalis followed with a single and Anthony Schooley drew a walk to load the bases. Dylan Maria doubled down the left field to score Cannon and Sedalis with Susquehanna getting Schooley out at the plate. Jason Morgan added the third run when he singled in Maria.
Susquehanna added a run apiece in the second and third innings. In the second, Michael Blus had an RBI double and in the third, Tony Rossi scored from second on a delayed steal.
The Profs picked up their insurance run in the seventh getting one hit and taking advantage of two wild pitches. After Cannon singled, Sedalis drew a walk and then both advanced on a wild pitch. Susquehanna intentionally walked Maria to load the bases, but a wild pitch allowed Cannon to score, putting Rowan up 4-2.
The River Hawks scored one more in the eighth on a single by Rossi. But Shannon ended any more chances for Susquehanna as gloved a shot by Dylan Heyduck and threw to second base to get Rossi, with Cannon firing to first to finish off the double play and end the inning.
Susquehanna threatened again in the ninth with two runners on but Zach Grace entered and recorded one strikeout and ended the game with a ground out.