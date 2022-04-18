Roy C. Boop III, 58, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Friday, April 15, 2022, in his home.
He was born Aug. 1, 1963, in Abington, the son of the late Roy C. Jr. and Jeanne Marie (Dunlap) Boop. He grew up in Feasterville where he shared many adventures with friends and cousins.
Roy was employed for some time as a truck driver at Milton Trans. He then found his home with Fairchild Bros., Winfield, where he discovered he was exceptionally skilled as a heavy equipment operator.
He immensely enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring his classic cars, as well as building and flying remote control airplanes. He was constantly tinkering. He loved sharing his passions and knowledge with others. Roy was charismatic and witty; he could make a stranger feel like a friend. He felt at peace when he was surrounded by nature. He was happiest when he was with his grandchildren and children.
He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Aimee Elizabeth.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Adam L. and Ashley E. Stahl of Mifflinburg; two daughters and one son-in-law, Dawn M. and Steven J. Yamnitsky, and Danielle J. Boop; and 10 grandchildren, Jacalyn, Bryce, Evelyn, Parker, Amelia, Connor, Cohen, Sawyer, Declan, and Denver.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 4, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
