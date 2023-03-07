Roy C. Swigart Sr., 57, of Edison Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home.
Roy was born Oct. 6, 1965, in Sunbury, a son of the late Alvin and Barbara (Zeigler) Swigart.
On Oct. 5, 1985, he married the former Lisa J. Weir who survives.
Roy attended Shikellamy High School. He was employed by area businesses including: Golden Corral, Selinsgrove; Dempsey Uniform Supply, Sunbury; and lastly, Strong Industries, Northumberland.
Mr. Swigart was a member of various local social clubs. He enjoyed sightseeing and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys football fan.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Roy is survived by two sons, Roy C. Swigart Jr. and fiance Carla, of Grantville, and Alex C. Swigart and wife Kristi, of Sunbury; two daughters, Alicia M. Swigart, of Turbotville, and Felicia M. Swigart and fiance James Herb, of Selinsgrove; five grandchildren, Connor, Cyren, Bennett, Aliyah and Axel; three brothers, Ray, Rick and Paul; four sisters, Norma, Sue, Penny and Michelle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Liz and Rhonda; and brothers, Alvin and Scott.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Cousar officiating.