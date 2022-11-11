Roy M. Brubaker, 76, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 26, 1946, in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, a son of the late David and Lena (Martin) Brubaker. On Sept. 4, 1965, he married Nora S. Auker, who survives. They shared 57 years of matrimony.
He was a member of the Snyder County Mennonite Conference (Riverview District).
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters and seven sons, Cheryl and Peter Weaver of Port Trevorton, Darvin and Michelle (Horst) Brubaker of New Holland, Lois and John Stauffer of Port Trevorton, Gary Brubaker of Reinholds, Galen Brubaker, Wayne Brubaker, Kevin Brubaker, all of Denver, Carol and Jairus Stauffer of Port Trevorton, David and Sharon (Martin) Brubaker of Denver, Curvin Brubaker of Denver, Karen and Travis Wanner of East Earl.
Also surviving are 34 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers, June and Edward Weaver of Ephrata, Irene and Carl Weaver of Port Trevorton, Faye Martin of Port Trevorton, Leon and Ada Brubaker of Port Trevorton, Clara and Henry Weaver of Liverpool, Kenneth Brubaker of Reading; a sister-in-law, Karen Brubaker; and a brother-in-law, John Weaver.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant sons; one infant grandson; two infant brothers; a brother, Fred Brubaker; and a sister, Marie Weaver.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 41 Meiserville Road, Port Trevorton. The family service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the late residence, followed by the funeral at 9:15 a.m. at the Riverview Old Order Mennonite Church (Snyder County Conference, Riverview District), intersection of Old Trail and Oriental Road, Liverpool with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.