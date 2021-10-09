Roy S. Good, 84,of Verdilla Road, Port Trevorton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, at his home.
Roy was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Lancaster County a son of the late Milton and Barbara (Shaub) Good. On June 20, 1984, he married the former Nancy L Berkheimer, who survives.
He attended the Chapman Community Chapel in Port Trevorton.
When he wasn't working on his dairy farm, Roy enjoyed butchering, bowling and roller skating.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Roy is survived by 11 children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Esther Good and Ada Sweigart.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Phares S., Harvey S., Paul S., Earl S. and his twin Ray S. Good, and two in infancy; sisters Vera Haldeman, Edna Haldeman and Catherine Stauffer.
Friends and family are invited to Riverview Cemetery, 7th Street, Northumberland, for a graveside service Tuesday, Oct.12, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Kropf officiating.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.