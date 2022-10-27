Roy Wellington VanGilder, of Millheim, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 85.
He was born May 29, 1937, near Danville, on his grandparents’ farm, the son of Roy Wilbur and Kathryn (Wertman) VanGilder.
He graduated from Danville High School in 1955. During his teenage years he worked at Pappas’ Restaurant in Danville making hot dogs and serving customers. After high school, Roy attended nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he met his future wife, Janet Ilene Sweeny. During their final year there, they were involved in a tragic vehicle accident, which changed their future in many ways including ending his nursing career. He married Janet on June 13, 1959, and they settled in Danville to raise their family. Roy was employed by the Danville State Hospital as an orderly, and eventually trained and became a police officer in Danville in the 1960s. In 1968, Roy moved his family to Millheim, when he began working as a security guard for the opening of the State College plant for Corning Glass Works. He later became a warehouse dispatcher and worked in that capacity until retirement in 1998 after 30 years of service.
During retirement, he and Janet traveled to many places, including Alaska, Canada, the middle and western U.S. states, Florida, and Ireland. Roy was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fly fishing on Elk and Penns Creeks, but his favorite was the Hammersly Fork in Potter County. He enjoyed fly tying, loading bullets, and maintained passion for outdoor sports throughout his life. He was a member of the Union County Sportsman Club, Spring Mills Fish and Game, and Lewisburg Knife Collectors Club. He had many stories about his adventures, including in his last days telling a tale about bringing home a groundhog that he shot, which was not well received at the dinner table. Roy followed other sports including much enthusiasm for Penn State Football on TV and in person, as he and Janet had season tickets for many years. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates, hopeful for wins but still a fan regardless.
Roy was married to Janet for 61 years, and was ever devoted to her, caring for her through many illnesses and hardships, and proud to raise their children together. He visited with her nearly every day after she went to the nursing home due to her health issues in later life, and missed her very much after she died in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. He spoke of her often, and her presence was stronger in his last days as he believed she was near.
Roy is survived by their children, Roy III “Butch” (Elizabeth Allyn) of Briarcliff, NY, Michael (Cass Evelhoch) of Cranberry Township, Pa., and Ilene of Bellefonte, Pa. He had four grandchildren, Tyler, Josh, Sarah and Alex of Briarcliff, NY. Roy is also survived by his brother, Donald and wife Patricia of Allentown, Pa., and other cousins, nieces and nephews. In later years Janet’s cat Freddie became Roy’s cat, and now will be spoiled rotten by his family for years to come.
There will be no visitation. A church service to honor Roy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Salem United Church of Christ in Spring Mills, with Pastor Teresa Hockenberry officiating.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Penns Valley EMS, who provided care and kindness to him on many occasions over the past several years. Much thanks to Salem Hill staff, Centre Care staff, and many doctors and nurses at Mount Nittany and Penn State Health in recent months. The family extends special thanks to his neighbor Barry, who has been a great friend over the years on North Street and especially during this past year.
Arrangements are entrusted to Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.