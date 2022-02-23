Royal "Roy" Withers, 74, of Augustaville, formerly of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Williamsport, a son of the late Eldon and Nora (McKinney) Withers. Roy was married on March 14, 1970, in the First Baptist Church, Trevorton, to the former Dotty Whary who survives.
He was a graduate of the Williamsport High School. Roy served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Roy was an airplane mechanic his whole life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his greatest joys were his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Dotty are one son, Troy (Jamie); one daughter, Tracy (Michael); three step-grandchildren, Kristopher, Jeremiah and Anneke; two sisters, Carol Karschner and Donna Fetterhoff; and one brother, Tom Withers.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Withers and one in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastors Dan Conklin and Duane Tupper officiating.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.