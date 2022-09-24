Ruby C. Moyer, 95, Northumberland, passed into eternal rest on Sept. 14, 2022.
Ruby was born May 2, 1927, a daughter of the late George and Grace Harris of Hickory Corners. In 1947, she married William E Moyer who preceded her in death in 1992.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Church on Ridge Road.
For many years, Ruby was an aide for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
She is survived by son Jeffery (Carol) of Ohio, daughter Penny (Marvin) of Northumberland, and daughter-in-law Edith Moyer of Michigan, brother Wendell (Linda) of New Cumberland, grandchildren Jennifer, Michael (Cristel), and Danielle (Jeff) of Michigan and Kathryn of Shamokin Dam and Kyle (Rita) of Denver, four great-granddaughters Ruby, Allison, and Natalie of Michigan and Kara of Denver.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold (Rita), Clarke, Gene (Shirley) and her son Steven Moyer of Michigan.
A graveside service will be private.
Donations in Ruby's memory may be made to the Reaching Out Food Pantry of Trinity United Methodist Church Northumberland, 300 Sixth Street, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.