Ruby E. Reitz, 86, of Vista Road, Klingerstown, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Tuesday, April 27, 1937, in Klingerstown, a daughter of Farus and Macie (Engle) Erdman.
In her early years, Ruby worked at Muskins shoe factory, then became an aide at the Friendly Nursing Home, Pitman, followed by W.T. Storey in Dalmatia. She retired from Michael Foods in 2000. She also enjoyed gardening and camping.
She was a lifetime member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready, and a former member of the Lykens Valley Roamers Camping Club.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Reitz in 2017 to whom she was married for 57 years; sons, Lynn and Larry Reitz; brothers, Emory, Williard, and Clair Erdman; sisters, Elsie Keiter, Leda Wolfgang, Vena Hoch, and infant sisters, Diana and Eva Erdman.
She is survived by daughter, Lori and husband Kyle of Klingerstown; three grandchildren, Kody, Keli, and Kara Brown; brother, Darwin (Shirley) Erdman of Lykens; four sisters, Violet Kahler of Dornsife, Leona (Nevin) Musick of Halifax, Bernice (Clair) Koppenhaver of Gratz, Elaine (Dean) Dietrich of Klingerstown; brother-in-law, Dale Wolfgang of Millersburg; sister-in-law, Leah Underkoffler, Mandata.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Salem Church of Rough and Ready, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Mantz officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Church of Rough and Ready Cemetery.
Contributions in Ruby's name can be made to the Salem Church Memorial Fund, 303 Valley Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Inc., Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.