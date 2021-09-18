Ruby L. Nace, 86, Selinsgrove

Ruby L. Nace, passed on to heaven on Thursday, Sept., 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 28, 1935, to her late parents of Bo and Lorraine (Bugnand) Michael of Northumberland.
Ruby graduated from Northumberland High School in 1953, and served as class president for the last 38 plus years.
She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church of Shamokin Dam, where over the years she taught Sunday school, was a den mother for the church Cub Scout Pack, sang in the choir and served as communion assistant.
She worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for 23 years, and retired in 1998, then enjoyed a winter home in Frostproof, Florida for 14 years with her late husband David Nace.
Ruby enjoyed history, reading, quilting, making homemade jams, playing bingo, and getting together with friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Nace; one brother, Larry Michael, and a stepson, David A. Nace.
Ruby is survived two sons and a daughter-in-law, Darwin and Debbie Bobb of Selinsgrove and David Bobb of Shamokin Dam; a daughter Ayisha Chaibou of Limington, Maine; a granddaughter Tyla and two great-grandsons, Tynon and Adrion of Appleton, Wisconsin; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve and Diane Nace of Virginia and Allen and Martha Nace of Middleburg, and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Interment will be private at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, you make a contribution to your favorite charity.
The V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.