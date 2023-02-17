Ruby N. Kratzer, 90, of Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Center Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Carl and Dora (Kuhns) Weikel. On July 18, 1955, she married Graydon M. Kratzer who preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2015.
Ruby was employed at Philco in Watsontown and later at the Selinsgrove Center and Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village. She and her husband were charter members of the Port Ann Wesleyan Church where she was very active teaching Sunday School, serving on the mission board and performing other duties at the church.
Ruby was a vendor at the Street of Shops and the Silver Moon. She enjoyed attending auctions and collecting many treasures. She loved to play cards and always played to win. She loved her family and found her greatest joy in her grand and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Ruth R. Ettinger and Debra A. Holden, both of Mifflinburg; grandchildren, Tasha and Jerry Rute, Shane and Heather Ettinger, and step-grandson, Wayne and Tina Holden; five great-grandchildren, Andrew and Erin Rute and Zachary, Kayden and Isabella Ettinger; a brother, Elmer Weikel of Lewisburg; and a sister, Lena Bridges of Danville.
She was preceded in death by three sons-in-law, Ronald Ettinger, Lee Hartman and Wayne Holden Sr.; eight brothers, Carl Jr., Oliver, Stanley, Richard, Luther, McArthur, Henry and Palmer Weikel; and five sisters, Marjorie Evans, Irene Benfer, Mae Shemory, Kathryn Loss and Martha Knouse, and two siblings in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Port Ann Wesleyan Church followed by the funeral at 3 with Pastor Paul Sheets officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Ruby's memory may be made to UPMC Hospice, 700 High St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Port Ann Wesleyan Church, 2856 Troxelville Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.