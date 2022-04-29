Rue Otis Erdman Jr., 70, of Globe Mills Road, Middleburg, formerly of Klingerstown, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was in declining health for several years.
Rue was born Dec. 17, 1951, the son of Rue O. and Helen S. (Romberger) Erdman. He was raised in Klingerstown and loved the Mahantango Valley. He graduated from Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1969. In 1971, he married the former Mary Ellen Lightcap.
As a child, Rue frequently attended the Middleburg Livestock Auction with his father and later in life was employed there. After retirement he was a "regular" at the auction and seldom missed a Tuesday. This was one of his favorite past times until the time of his death.
Rue was a hard working man who instilled his solid work ethic in others. In addition to raising and hauling livestock, he previously was employed at Boyer's Meats in Klingerstown, and Perry Pallet in Millerstown.
He enjoyed watching outdoor shows and Pittsburgh Steelers football on TV. Rue was also a John Deere enthusiast and enjoyed attending antique tractor shows. Most of all, Rue enjoyed spending time with his youngest granddaughter, Rachel Marie, who was the "twinkle" in her Pappy's eye.
Rue was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Klingerstown, and a member of the Klingerstown Fire Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Bob Machamer, Dennis Bingaman, and Alan Long.
Rue is survived by two children, Cindy Weirick of Selinsgrove and Richard Erdman and wife Sarah of Middleburg; three sisters, LaRue Machamer, Stella Bingaman and Sandy Long; two nephews, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Saturday, May 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 48 Main St., Klingerstown, immediately followed by the funeral with the Rev. Patrick Wirick officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Klingerstown or Klingerstown Fire Company.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes, Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral establishment handled the arrangements. Please sign the online register book at www.minnichfuneral.com