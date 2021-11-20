SELINSGROVE — The first of Michael Ruisch’s four touchdown passes in Susquehanna’s 49-21 victory over Widener in Saturday’s Centennial-MAC Bowl Series game knocked former Shikellamy High star Mike Bowman from the record book.
The third one provided a senior offensive lineman with the thrill of a lifetime.
Senior right guard Cole Spencer, who caught a touchdown pass from Ruisch and blocked a field goal try, took home the trophy as the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“I never thought it would happen, but the coaches put me in position to get some stats today,” Spencer said.
Spencer said the coaching staff installed him on the field goal block unit in week six, and then coach Tom Perkovich designed a pass play for him last week.
Ruisch couldn’t have been happier for his lineman.
“That’s one of the greatest things I’ve seen on a football field,” Ruisch said. “That was awesome. I’ve never thrown a touchdown pass to an offensive lineman before. He deserved that MVP.’’
The senior, who confirmed he will be one of several seniors returning to take advantage of an extra season granted because of last year’s COVID-related shutdown, entered the game tied with Bowman for career TD passes at Susquehanna with 63.
Ruisch wasted no time claiming the record for himself, just as the River Hawks, who fell short of their goal of a national playoff berth, wasted no time proving that they were the dominant team in this battle between the Centennial and Middle Atlantic conferences.
The River Hawks (9-2) jumped on top immediately when freshman Kyle Howes returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and Southern Columbia High graduate Elijah Hoffman hit the first of his seven PATs for a 7-0 lead.
In a true three-and-out, Susquehanna got the ball back a minute later when junior Keith Green picked off a third-and-3 pass from Pride quarterback Joey Paoletti at the Widener 46.
On the River Hawks’ first play of the game, Ruisch hit senior wide receiver Sammy Darrell on a post pattern for a 46-yard TD to break the record which had stood for 19 years.
“I wasn’t really focusing on that, I was just more focused on the game plan, but it feels amazing,“ Ruisch said. “It’s a credit to my team — my linemen for protecting me all year and my wide receivers for playing great like usual.”
Ruisch added the fast start was a big help.
“It’s great to start out fast like that,” he said. “That’s what we wanted to do coming out here, and I’m glad we did it. It definitely gives a motivational boost to the whole team.’’
Perkovich said it was disappointing to lose back-to-back games to Johns Hopkins and Muhlenberg, which denied the River Hawks a national tournament berth, but he was happy with his players’ response.
“We did some things these last couple weeks that will be building blocks for the coming seasons,” Perkovich said. “Our guys haven’t lost focus, and they’ve been able to win these games decisively. I think our conference is one of the best in the country, and the top three teams in our league are as good as anybody.”
The win was Susquehanna’s fourth in the bowl series in as many tries.
The River Hawks opened the third quarter the way they started the game.
Freshman Naphtali Stine intercepted new quarterback Michael Caloairo on the Pride’s first play, and four plays later, Ruisch connected with his right guard for the 6-yard score.
Ruisch passed the ball to sophomore wide receiver Eddie Nugent who lateraled to Spencer. The 6-foot-2, 267-pound Spencer took it in for the first TD he ever scored, and a 42-14 lead.
“I have to give it to Coach Perk. He drew up a nice play for me to score a touchdown, which I’ll appreciate forever,’’ Spencer said. “I was a little bit nervous but once I was out there and they called the play, it all went away, and I was just going to appreciate the moment.”
Ruisch, who also threw a TD pass to senior wide receiver Kyle Good in the second quarter, extended the lead to 49-14 with a 57-yard scoring strike to junior running back Frankie Negrini in the fourth.
The Pride (7-4) scored late on a 15-yard pass from Caloiaro to tight end Joe Bristow after the River Hawks came up short on a fake punt in their own territory.
Senior linebacker Anthony Scicchitano, a Southern Columbia grad had seven tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
“I think a lot of guys had career days today,” Scicchitano said. “We had so many interceptions and they were turning the ball over. We came out firing today. It was a great way to end the season.”
Fellow senior linebacker Craig Roumes (8 tackles) who, like Spencer returned for a fifth year, said he was appreciative of playing one final game.
“It was tough to not get into the playoffs, but the bowl series game means a lot to the seniors,” Roumes said.