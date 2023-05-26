DANVILLE — More than 130 runners, some from as far away as Mifflinville, Selinsgrove and Herndon, came to Danville early Saturday morning for the 43rd Annual Memorial T-Rail 5-Mile Run.
The weather cooperated for runners, said co-race director Robin Adams, noting temperatures in the low 40s, and not a threatening raincloud in the sky.
One of the runners, Tiffany Klingerman, of Mifflinville, is on a quest to run 23 races in 2023.
“This is my 10th race in 2023,” she said, minutes before the start. “It can be anything up from a 5k and I’m also doing a run in Lancaster. I’m doing anything I can in between now and the end of the year. I only started running two years ago,” she said.
Some participants came to walk together. Jody Steffen, of Selinsgrove, and Penny Richert, of Herndon were at the run for the first time. “We’re walking,” said Steffen.
“It’s perfect weather,” Richert chimed in.
Others, like Brian Fenstermacher, of Danville, were repeat participants. “It’s something where everyone comes together. I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.
The race begin precisely at 9 a.m. on Bloom Road, across from Memorial Park. “The route is iconic,” Robin said. “People either love it or hate it because it is challenging, with inclines and rolling hills. The end route brings runners straight back into the park.”
Through the years, the ownership of the race has changed, Adams said, “but even so, we have been able to maintain the historical aspect.”
The race was started by a committee that organized it for an annual event. It began a race with two different distances, “but at some point it was decided to merge the two races into one five-mile race,” explained Robin Adams. “There were a couple of years when we didn’t have the race and then my father, George, and I brought it back under a new committee in 2020 — although our plans were canceled that year because of covid. The first race we were able to pull off was in 2021.”
The Adams operate the event on a very small budget, Robin said.
“It’s looking like record numbers at registration, 107, so we are very excited about that,” said Robin. But on the day of the race, she expected between 20-to-40 more people to register.
What money is raised by the Run will go to Good Samaritan.Mission, in Danville. Executive Director of Good Samaritan, Carin Wharton, was on hand to say a few words to the runners before 9 a.m.
“I am grateful to be the organization that is the recipient of funds raised,” she said, while explaining to the gathering crowd a little bit about the organization.
The First place male finisher in the run was Andrew Myers, age 27, time: 27:23.88. The first place female finisher was Janie Cotner, age 13, time: 37:18.74
The 2024 Memorial T-Rail 5 Mile Run is May 25.