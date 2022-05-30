Mary K. Ruppert, 75, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home following a short illness. She was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Chapman Twp., Snyder Co., a daughter of the late Guy Weader and Beulah (Kerstetter) Arnold. On Nov. 11, 2011, she married David R. Ruppert who survives.
Mary was employed as a waitress at area restaurants including the Buffalo Diner, Lowes Restaurant, Robin Hood Restaurant, Dutch Kitchen Restaurant and Georges. She attended St. Thomas Independent Brethren In Christ Church, Mt. Pleasant Mills, and was a member of the Liverpool American Legion Auxilary.
Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband and will be remembered for her joy in helping others. Surviving are sons, Todd Shetter, Rick Shetter and Ralph Shetter Jr.; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; siblings Carol Houseworth, Trudy Hile George (Brenda) Weader, Randy (Roxane) Arnold, Melvin (Deb) Brubaker, Jim (Esther) Weader Sr., Rodney (Linda) Arnold, Jody (Barb) Arnold. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Harry Arnold.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Mills.