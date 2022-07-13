Russel Roush Jr., 92, of West Hollow Road, Middleburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1929, in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Russel and Dorothy (Stuck) Roush. He served in the Army for two years during the Korean War being honorably discharged with the rank of PFC. On June 26, 1954, he married the former Violet C. Walter who survives.
Russel was employed as a truck driver, first with Bilger & Sons Fuels of Middleburg and then for 48 years with Faylor Middlecreek Construction, later Eastern Industries and New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., Winfield, retiring at the age of 82.
He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Kreamer, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1173, Selinsgrove, Kreamer Volunteer Fire Company and Reliance Hose Company No. 1 of Middleburg, and a life member of the Heiser Hoffman VFW Post, Middleburg.
He enjoyed collecting antique tractors and earlier in his life had fruit trees and honeybees.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 68 years are two sons, Richard E. Roush of Carlisle and Timothy R. (Alyssa) Roush of Middleburg; and four grandchildren, Richard Roush, Trista Roush, Aiden Brininger and Alivia Brininger.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold (Elsie) Roush; and a sister, Marjorie Loudy.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Vickie Brown officiating.
Burial with military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will be in Globe Mills Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Russel's memory may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Kreamer, PA 17833.