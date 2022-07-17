Russell Albert Benfer, 72, of Turbotville, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Danville, a son of the late Robert O. and Dolores M. (Keister) Benfer.
On June 24, 1972, he married the former Eileen Marie Kelly, of Easton, who preceded him in death on May 14, 2020. Together they celebrated nearly 48 years of marriage.
Russell was a 1967 graduate of Warrior Run High School. Prior to attending his college studies in the fall, he participated in the Lion’s Club Exchange Student Program, traveling to Sweden. He also traveled on his own to West Germany and to other surrounding countries.
He was a 1971 graduate of Millersville University, earning a bachelor of science degree in industrial arts. Russell worked as an Industrial Arts teacher beginning in the Bethlehem and Bangor Area school districts and later at the Austin Area School District in Potter County where he retired in 2014.
In the 2005-2006 academic year, he was included in the Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, in recognition of his varied skilled set which he brought with him from the industrial sector into the classroom. A few of his many skills included management, estimating, drafting, and sales which he acquired through his positions over the years at Pennsylvania House, Zenith, Wagner Sales, Clarks’ Technologies and Construction Specialties.
He and his wife were members of Church of the Resurrection in Muncy for more than 40 years before becoming members of Sacred Heart Church in Lewisburg. Russell was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Tiadaghton Chapter.
He loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing throughout his life and was very passionate about cultivating black raspberries in his backyard.
Russell had a patriotic spirit and enjoyed setting off fireworks especially for the 4th of July holiday. He was a car enthusiast and owned three that he enjoyed taking to various car cruise-ins.
Russell also enjoyed eating at vintage stainless-steel diners in the region, especially the Capitol Diner in Harrisburg. Furthermore, he was very proud of his handlebar mustache and was one of the winners of the Moustache Contest at the Watsontown Sesquicentennial. He was also an avid life-long Phillies Fan.
Russell is survived by four daughters, Melissa Benfer, of Pittsburgh, Teresa Cariello and her husband Angelo, of Delaware, Maureen Payne and her husband Albert, of Lewisburg, and Karen Benfer, of Watsontown; two sisters, Sandra Eyer and her husband Robert, of Delaware and Linda Heisey and her husband John, of Pottstown; and one grandson, Andrew Layton, of Lewes, Del.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where a Rosary service will begin at 5:30 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Sacred Heart Church, Eighth and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, with his pastor, Father Matthew Larlick presiding.
Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.
Memorial contributions in Russell’s name can be made online to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.