Mr. Russell Albert Benfer, 72, of Turbotville, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, S. Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where there will be a Rosary service starting at 5:30 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Sacred Heart Church, Eighth and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, with his pastor, Father Matthew Larlick, officiating.
A full obituary to appear in Tuesday’s edition.
