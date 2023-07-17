Russell E. “Dick” Lepley, 91, of Paxtonville, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Lewistown, a son of the late Russell E. and Jeanette (Snook) Lepley. On June 18, 1953, he married the former Sylvia M. Miller who preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2006.
Dick had served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954, serving in Korea. He had been employed by Beavertown Knitting, Pennsylvania State Government Department of Revenue, and drove truck for 53 years. After his retirement from trucking he worked part-time for Mid-State Paving.
He was a life member of the Heiser-Hoffman VFW Post 5640, Middleburg.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, and his long-time companion, Twila Long, of Middleburg. He was the last of his immediate family.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, in Paxtonville Cemetery, with Pastor Erin Wheeler officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.