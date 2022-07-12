Russell E. Lewis, 64, of Danville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Bloomsburg, a son of the late Robert W. and Vera (Brobst) Lewis.
Russell proudly served his country in the Marines from 1975 to 1979. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 40 and the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic rock on his radio, and sharing his gentle heart with all he loved.
He is survived by his former wife, Debra Dimmick of North Carolina; a son, Joshua and his wife Natalie Twele Lewis of Maryland; two grandchildren, Tyler and Brynn; two brothers, Skip Strouse and his wife Denise of Coal Township, Wayne and his wife Pamela Strouse of Danville; as well as two sisters, Lori and her husband Rodney Cichoskie of South Carolina and Cindy Martz of Benton.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 15, at the Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dawes J. Dunham officiating.
Burial will follow in Elan Memorial Park Cemetery in Lime Ridge with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post 40.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home. Please send messages of support and comfort to BradyFuneralHome.com