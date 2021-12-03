Russell E. Mook, 73, of East Ninth Street, Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Born Oct. 27, 1948, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Betty (Kline) Spriggle and the late Albert Mook. He and Teresa Kahle were married May 27, 2007.
Russ graduated from Mifflinburg High School and retired from ConAgra in 2011 after 42 years. His passion for motorcycles led to his membership in MMCI Chapter 19 where his brothers will continue to celebrate his life and legacy. He also enjoyed hunting, traveling, and landscaping. His greatest joy was the time spent with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his mother, Betty; two sons, Adam Mook and wife Sierra of Milton, and Ashton Mook and wife Stephanie of New Jersey; two daughters, Anissa Parrish and husband Shayne of Lewisburg, and Marsha Mitch of McClure; a brother, Allen Mook of Penns Creek; a sister, Cynthia Romig of Freeburg; and two grandchildren, Rowan Mook and Isley Parrish.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com