Russell J. Bingaman, 57, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1965, in Lewistown, a son of the late David Charles Hartley and Barbara Jo (Bingaman) Walton, as well as his late stepfather, Paul Leroy Walton.
Russell was a graduate of West Snyder High School class of 1983. He also attended Vo-Tech in small engine repair. Later he taught as a certified welder and trainer.
He was a United States Navy veteran serving on the USS Benjamin Franklin in Norfolk, Va.
Russell worked at several different fabrication shops as a welder/fabricator.
He enjoyed boating, fishing and camping, especially with his companion Valerie Myers and cousins Bert and Kathy Balinski. He also enjoyed water skiing and tubing. Russell was very passionate about crafting jewelry and other unique treasures from metal. He was an animal lover and they loved him back. Spending time with his family and loved ones is one thing Russell truly loved and cherished.
Surviving are two daughters, Brandy Dobson-Bingaman of Beavertown, Carley Bingaman of Selinsgrove; five grandchildren, Kiana, Peyton, Austyn, Lydia, and Layla; companion, Valerie Myers of Mifflinburg and her sons, Christopher and Jason; sister, Rose Trego and brother-in-law Robert of Mifflinburg; two nephews, Darian and Drew Trego of Mifflinburg; four half siblings, Michael, Betty, Brenda, and Beverly of Central PA; aunt, Paulette and Darrel Rhodes of Beaver Springs; aunt, Deb and Mark Wallace of Mount Pleasant Mills; and cousin, Sherry Blazer and children of Middelburg.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Josephine Bingaman; grandfather, Peach Bingaman; great-grandmother, Beatrice Baker; cousin, Paul Blazer; and infant cousin, Eugene Rhodes.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday March 11, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be held at 2 with Pastor Butch Woosley officiating.
