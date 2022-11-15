Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Little additional snow accumulations, and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy snow has moved out and only patchy drizzle and light snow is expected. Temperatures are rising above freezing, and should rise a couple more degrees overnight. Pockets of sub-freezing air coupled with the drizzle will still pose a threat to make light accumulations of ice for a few more hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&