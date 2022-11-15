Russell Oscar “Ike” Shaffer, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Promedica Nursing Home.
Ike was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Mount Carmel, to the late Mildred (Thompson) and Russell Lamar Shaffer. On June 16, 1957, he married the former Gayle Carter who preceded him in death on April 14, 2019.
Ike was drafted into the Korean War on April 12, 1951, through March 15, 1953. From there he entered the U.S. Army Reserve and retired as staff sergeant in August 1989.
Ike (the Beer man) worked as a delivery driver for many years with Kellers Beer Distributors, Selinsgrove, and Russ Moyers Beer Distributor, Sunbury. He was also a Scout leader for the disabled.
He was a life member of American Legion Post 201, VFW Post 1532, and the Americus Hose Company, Sunbury, Selinsgrove Moose and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Sunbury, for many years.
Ike was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cheered his family members on at their many sports events. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He bowled in numerous leagues throughout his life.
He is survived by his children, Valerie (Stephen) Kline of Northumberland, Russell (Lisa) Shaffer of Middleburg, Karen Frisch of Coplay, Michael Shaffer of Muncy and Mark (Sabrina) Shaffer of Burnet, Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Promedica nursing home for their help and care of their father.
Interment will be private in Fort Indiantown Gap and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.