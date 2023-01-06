LEWISBURG — As most Americans are beginning to move on from Christmas, a small congregation gathered in Lewisburg on Friday evening to celebrate Christmas Eve and ahead of the Russian Orthodox Mission Church's traditional Christmas celebration today.
Following the old Julian calendar, the Russian Orthodox celebrates the Nativity of Christ Jan. 6-7. A few dozen congregates celebrated with a Holy Supper on Friday to cap 40 days of fasting featuring a customary menu of pre-Christmas fasting dishes, a Slavic/Eastern European tradition. Christmas Eve Compline and Matin services followed ahead of today's Christmas Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m.
Services are at the Lewisburg Club, 131 Market St.
The Parish Rector, Father George Sharonoff, has been pastor at the local church since 2019 and said Friday night the Russian Orthodox church remains as true to the church's origins as anyone.
"This is the church of the apostles," Sharonoff said. "Faith was handed down from there. We like to say that our faith was unchanging from that time."
Because the Russian Orthodox Church follows the old calendar, it celebrates Christmas 13 days after the traditional Dec. 25 commemoration.
"We always run about 13 days behind," Deacon Paul Siewers said. "For us, is gives us an opportunity to reflect on Christmas, to take the spiritual aspect of it as opposed to the commercial side."
Services, Siewers said, involve a lot of iconography, chanting and reflection.
"It's a little more restrained," Siewers said.
Kim and John Floyd of Montandon were on hand Friday for the meal and Christmas Eve Mass.
"We like the old pomp and circumstance of the service," Kim Floyd said. "We didn't know much about (the faith) but we've got to a couple of services and enjoy it."
Jesse Dominick and his wife Ekaterina live in Russia and are visiting friends in Mechanicsburg. They made the drive up Friday afternoon to celebrate Christmas on a timeframe they are familiar with.
"For her, Christmas has always been on the seventh," Jesse Dominick said. "We wanted to find something and this was what we came up with. This is the liturgical calendar that we live on."
"It's very nice," Ekaterina said.