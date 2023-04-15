Russian Orthodox Pascha services and an outdoor procession by the Bucknell Orthodox Christian community and St. John’s Russian Orthodox Church will be held in downtown Lewisburg tonight beginning at 11 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg at the Lewisburg Club.
Services from 11 to about 2 a.m. will include a midnight candlelit procession, which will follow the sidewalk around the block.
Entry to the worship space is from the alley behind the club at 131 Market St., although the procession will proceed on the sidewalk starting from the front door of the club on Market Street near midnight.
Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter on a more ancient and different calendar from Protestant and Catholic Christians, with the familiar chant “Christ is Risen from the dead, trampling down death by death, and upon those in the tomb bestowing life,” in different languages.
The coming of Pascha marks the end of a period of weeks of fasting for the Orthodox, and will end early in the morning with Easter celebrations including feasting with traditional foods. Visitors are welcome.
At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewisburg Club, those from the Bucknell Orthodox community will also hold an Easter “Agape (or love) Vespers” featuring Bible readings about the Resurrection of Christ read in different languages known by community members, which this year will include English, Russian, Welsh, Japanese, German, Spanish, and French.
Clergy for the services include St. John’s Rector, Fr. George Sharonoff of Drums, PA, and Fr. Deacon Paul Siewers of Lewisburg, professor of English at Bucknell and faculty adviser to the Bucknell Orthodox Christian community.
Contact Fr. Deacon Paul at 570-863-9039 or frdeaconpaul@pm.me for more details or visit stjohnthewonderworker.com.