PHILADELPHIA — Shaquan Loyal’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown was the turning point of the game as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 16-14 victory over Temple and made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in program history.
Schiano broke a tie for most wins with 79. He was tied with Frank Burns, who was the head coach from 1973 to 1983, including the undefeated 1976 team that was 11-0.
“We’re in the middle of building something special,” Schiano said. “I’m excited about those guys being a part of it with me. And I have the upmost respect for Coach Burns, who was a gentlemen, and I learned a lot from him for sure.”
The score by Loyal, a sophomore defensive back, was the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights, who floundered offensively with just 201 total yards.
Penn 25, Colgate 14
PHILADELPHIA — Aidan Sayin passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Pennsylvania scored 22 unanswered second-half points in its season opener. Colgate took a 14-3 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half when Marquis Cooper returned an interception 68 yards, but the Raiders would not score again.
Penn scored 12 points in the third quarter — despite missing a point-after kick and getting stopped on a 2-point conversion — to take the lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter on Trey Flowers’ 8-yard touchdown run.
Sayin’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Mulatu gave Penn a eight-point lead and Graham Gotlieb sealed it with a 24-yard field goal with 1:27 left.
Army 49, Villanova 10
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Tyhier Tyler ran for three touchdowns, Tyson Riley added a career-high 158 yards rushing and Army returned to its running roots in beating Villanova to give coach Jeff Monken a landmark victory.
A week after their first 300-yard passing game since 2007 in an overtime loss to UTSA, the Black Knights (1-2) ran for 472 yards in Monken’s 59th win at Army, breaking a second-place tie with Charles Daly (1913-16, 1919-22). Red Blaik (1941-58) is the leader at 121.
Army threw one pass, which was incomplete, while rushing for the most yards ever given up by Villanova.
Richmond 30, Lehigh 6
BETHLEHEM — Reece Udinski was 35-of-42 passing for 351 yards and two touchdowns, Leroy Henley had his first career 100-yard receiving game for the Spiders. Richmond scored 20 unanswered points in the first half behind Udinski’s 236 yards and two touchdowns. Lehigh was held to seven first downs in the first half and 69 total yards.
William & Mary 34, Lafayette 7
EASTON — Bronson Yoder ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead William & Mary to a 34-7 victory over Lafayette. Yoder carried the ball 17 times and scored in the first, third and fourth quarters.
His longest, an 11-yard TD run, gave William & Mary (3-0) a 14-7 lead with about two minutes remaining in the first.
Ryan Schuster threw for 151 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run for Lafayette (1-2).