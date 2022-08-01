Ruth A. Fetter, 97, of Rebuck, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Geisinger Hospital at Shamokin.
She was born in Sacramento on April 22, 1925, a daughter of the late Charles and Annie (Saltzer) Wagner.
Ruth worked at the Dorman shirt factory in Gratz for many years. She was a longtime member of Himmel’s Church and was a past member of Idella Rebecca Lodge. She and her husband enjoyed camping and traveling to many state and national parks. She enjoyed making quilts for her children and grandchildren. Ruth was a graduate of Hubley High School, class of 1943.
Ruth is survived by sons, Kerry (Betty) and Dale (Kathy) Fetter; eight grandchildren, Linda Fetter, Karin (Todd) Cole, Kara (Shawn) Duncan, Gwen Fetter, Jeremi (Melissa) Fetter, Stephanie (Jessie) Stiely, Jeremy White, Charles (Sally) White; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus; son, Lee Fetter; granddaughter, Mary Anne Fetter; brothers, Allen, Wayne, Clair and Russell Wagner; and sisters, Verna Smeltz, Grace Masser, Edna Rabuck and Elva Christine.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Himmel’s Church, Rebuck, where funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in Himmel’s Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Himmel’s Church, 1941 Schwaben Creek Road, Rebuck, PA 17867.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Ruth, visit www.reedfh.com.