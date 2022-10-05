Ruth A. Knouse, 60, of Middleburg, entered eternal rest at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Ruth was born Feb. 26, 1962, in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County, a daughter of the late Charles and Louisa (Knouse) Knouse.
She was a graduate of East Juniata High School and was employed as a caregiver.
Ruth is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Minium and her husband Norman, Carol Walters and her husband William, and Betty Marley and her husband Bradley; brothers, Charles Knouse and Larry Knouse; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion, Devon Sarquson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Harold Knouse and Howard Knouse.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 with Pastor Jerry Knouse officiating.
Interment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.