Ruth A. Smith, 94, of rural Danville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Nazareth Memory Center, Danville.
Born July 19, 1927, in Limestone Township, Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur S. and Anna Mae (Johnson) Rea. On June 21, 1944, she married Owen L. Smith and they celebrated 56 years of marriage until his death July 3, 2000.
A 1944 graduate of Danville High School, she had worked briefly in a sewing factory. Following her marriage, she worked with her husband on the family dairy farm and as a bookkeeper for his welding business. She also assisted him when he was tax collector for Derry Township.
She was an active, faithful member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge. She enjoyed gardening, especially flower gardens, and sewing, and was a very loving mother.
Surviving are three daughters, Pearl E. Bogart and her husband Paul, and Doris J. Benfer and her husband Tom, all of Danville, and Shirley M. Shultz and her husband Louis of Alberta, Canada; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a grandson, P. Douglas Bogart; and a brother, Charles Rea.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Shawn McNett officiating.
Burial will follow in Follmer Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Milton.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in her memory be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, Danville, PA 17821.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com