Ruth Ann Weaver, 67, of Port Trevorton, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home.
Ruth Ann was born April 22, 1955, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Daniel M. and Naomi (Kauffman) Weaver.
She was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Ruth Ann was a caregiver to Dorcas Graybill.
She is survived by her five siblings, Lois (John) Schrey of Port Trevorton, Paul (Diana) Weaver of Wautoma, Wis., Earl (Elizabeth) Weaver of Liverpool, Miriam Riehl of Port Trevorton, and Orpha (Anthony) Zimmerman of Mount Pleasant Mills; 29 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and six great-great nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Weaver; a brother-in-law, Paul Riehl; and three nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church, 1377 Martin Brothers Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Shade Mountain Mennonite Church, 134 Center Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Bethel Mennonite Church Ministry officiating.
Burial will be in Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.