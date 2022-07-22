On Sunday, July 17, 2022, Ruth Ann Wilhour of Selinsgrove, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly at Ocean City, Maryland, at the age of 72.
She was born March 16, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa, a daughter of the late Dr. John and Roberta E. (Miller) McGurk. On March 28, 1970, she married Harry L. Wilhour who survives.
She was a 1968 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and then went on to the McCann Business School in Reading.
Ruth worked at the Snyder County Chiropractor Center for her father as an office manager.
Ruth Ann’s family was her entire world. Her husband of 52 years lovingly took care of her until death. She loved going to sporting events, concerts, traveling, getting the annual family Christmas tree and other family traditions. She never missed a moment with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending everything they were a part of. She was an active person when she could be. She enjoyed skiing, biking, being at the beach, and swimming in her pool. Ruth Ann loved her family and friends very deeply and would go out of her way to be there for them whenever she could.
In addition to her husband Harry, Ruth is survived by two daughters, Bobbie (Matthew) Atwood and Jayme (Jason) Sprenkel; five grandchildren, Emma Atwood, Parker Atwood, Kristen Sprenkel, Kourtney Sprenkel, and Ryan Atwood; and one nephew, Leighton Lutze.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John R. McGurk; sister-in-law, Janice A. Lutze; her paternal father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry Sr. and Wanda Wilhour.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Vicar Mindy Bartholomew officiating.
Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Ruth’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.