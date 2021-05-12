Ruth Ann Bastian, 74, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Mountain View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Blanche E. (Bailey) Dangler. She was a 1964 graduate of Middleburg High School, and on June 5, 1965, married John Jr. Bastian who preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2017.
Earlier in life, she had worked in several garment factories and later drove a van transporting school children.
Ruth Ann enjoyed the outdoors, walking, and she loved animals, especially her dog, Niki. She and her husband enjoyed going to clubs and dancing and also going to Las Vegas. The focus of her life was her family and friends and she especially enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Dan Kiesinger; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Pamela Bastian of Mount Pleasant Mills and Zane and Lynda Bastian of Middleburg; six grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin and Danielle Kiesinger, Sonya Kiesinger and her fiance Pam Feigles, Billie Roller, Mitchell Roller and fiance Ange Kieser, Travis and Illiana Roller, and Jade and Oran Miller; 11 great-grandchildren, Mya Roller, Brianna Roller, Arianna Miller, Tyson Miller, Alayna Roller, Hailey Kiesinger, Tommy Hornberger, Ricky Hornberger, Pammy Hornberger, Giosia Wenner, and Madeline Wenner; and two step-grandchildren, Dalyn and Jasmine Hornberger.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a celebration of her life at 7 p.m. with Pastor George Price officiating.
Contributions in memory of Ruth Ann can be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801 or VFW Post 6631, Route 522, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.