Ruth B. Clark, of Stone Mountain, Ga., died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at MeSun Health Services In Lawrenceville, Ga.
She was born in Lewisburg, Pa., the first daughter of the late John and Elva (Beaver) Bowersox. On Nov. 29, 1969, she married Abbey T. Clark, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2014.
Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Busser Supply Company in Lewisburg for many years until moving to Georgia. Later she worked at Winn Dixie in the deli in Stone Mountain, Ga. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lewisburg, a member of the Order of the Amaranth, William Knecht Memorial Court 144, Milton, Pa., and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Stone Mountain Post 5257.
Earlier in life, she bowled on leagues in Lewisburg and Stone Mountain. She enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles and more recently using virtual reality to watch documentaries of animals and exploration of other countries.
Many have said Ruth’s brewed tea was the best they ever had.
Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Clark and her partner Jesus Loera, both of Stone Mountain, Ga.; one stepson, John Clark, of Charleston, W.Va.; one stepdaughter, Denise Clark and her partner Anne McCulloch of Winter Haven, Fla.; one sister, Linda Miller and her husband Ken; two nieces, Paula Sassaman and her husband Larry and Debbie Rice, all of Lewisburg.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Helen Fisher; one brother-in-law, Harold Fisher; one sister-in-law, Jean Bowersox; one brother, Selin Bowersox; and one nephew, John Bowersox.
A graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 9, in the Stone Mountain Cemetery with Chaplain Stanley Samuel officiating.
Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main St., Stone Mountain, GA 30083, is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.wagesandsons.com.
Contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 42 S. 4th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or to a charity of one’s choice.