Ruth Bower, 95, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg. She was the wife of the late Elwood R. Bower.
Ruth was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late Walter H. Sr. and Melinda (Rothermell) Snyder. She was formerly employed at Groce’s Silk Mill in Port Trevorton and Selinsgrove.
Ruth was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, Port Trevorton. She was a member of the Port Trevorton Fire Company Auxiliary and the Pennsylvania Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Association Auxiliary. Ruth loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Lois (George) Ferry of Selinsgrove; three grandchildren, Timothy (Robin) Laubscher, Angie (Jim) Greco, and Ryan Ferry; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey (CJ) Ford, Cody (Katie) Whitesel, Timothy Laubscher and his girlfriend Hannah, and Rachel Laubscher and her fiancé Tyler; five great-great-grandchildren, Noah, Lily, and Coen Ford and Abel and Jaxson Whitesel; two sisters, Judy Lahr and Mary Gaugler; a sister-in-law, Norma Roush; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by one son, Dennis R. Bower; three sisters, Verna (Albert) Stauffer, Esther (Donald) Wolfe, Carrie (Truman) Wolfe; two brothers, Mark (Betty) Snyder and Walter Snyder Jr. in early childhood; and two brothers-in-law, Marlin Lahr and Wayne Gaugler.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Swimley officiating.
Burial will be in Paradise Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Ruth to Hope United Methodist Church, PO Box 76, Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
Arrangement by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove.