Ruth C. Shaffer Martin Blaine, 90, of New Cumberland, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
She was born July 29, 1931, in Aline, a daughter of the late Clair and M. Pauline (Hackenburg) Shaffer. In 1948, she married Merlin Martin (the father of her children). He preceded her in death in 1991. In 2006, she married James Blaine and he preceded her in 2021.
Ruth attended the Aline One Room Schoolhouse and Freeburg High School.
She was employed in the cafeteria at Middleburg High School for several years. In the 1980s, she obtained her CDL license and traveled with her husband “Bones” to the Midwest for her father’s trucking company.
Ruth loved her family and her family loved her, especially her holiday meals. From a young age, she loved flowers. She enjoyed sharing her needlework creations with family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Gerald); her son, Kerry (Patricia); her daughter-in-law, Debra; her grandchildren, Amy, Emily, Blaina, Kerry Jr., Jason and Traci; her stepgrandson, Nathan; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Laura, Conner, Cole, Travis, Makayla, Logan and Kooper; her stepgreat-grandchildren, Liam and Logan; her sister, Carol; and three brothers, Warren “Short”, Norman “Butch” and Kim.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Blaine and Randy; and most recently her brothers, Richard “Dick”, Louis, and a brother in infancy.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 26, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Hamsher officiating.
Burial will follow in the Aline United Methodist Cemetery.
If friends or family desire, contributions in Ruth’s memory can be made to the Aline Cemetery Association, 467 Pine Swamp Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.