Ruth DeLuca, 86, of Grayson View, Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Ruth was born Nov. 11, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Helen Stellone. She moved from Wilkes Barre to Newark, NJ as a child and graduated from Blessed Sacrament High school in Newark, NJ. She began her career working for Prudential Insurance and left after 7 years to raise her family in Clark, NJ. She re-entered the workforce in an administrative position with The Girl Scouts of America. After 9 years with the Girl Scouts, she took a position as a reservation agent with Eastern Airlines. She was with Eastern Airlines for 12 years in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania before retiring and settling in Selinsgrove.
Ruth was a lifelong community servant. In addition to working for the Girl Scouts she was volunteer leader with her two daughters. She was elected and served on the Union County, NJ Board of Education and represented the Union County Educational Services Commission and the National Organization on Disability. She was also elected and served as a council woman for Clark, NJ for two terms. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Disabled Vets as well as a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. She served as a board member for the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging and on the Regional Council for the PA state Department on Aging in Harrisburg. She was an active member of the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
Ruth was married to Pasquale DeLuca who preceded her in death in 1996.
She is survived by her four children, Ann Bowersox (David), Mary Bastian (Robert), James DeLuca (Pam) and Patrick DeLuca (Gail); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one brother, John Stellone.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Pius X Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Joshua Cavender as celebrant.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, in Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, N.J.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Pius X Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.