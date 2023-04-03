Ruth Elaine (Oyster) Chrismer, of Beavertown and formerly of Sunbury, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Brookline Manor, Mifflintown.
Ruth was born Jan. 25, 1929, in Sunbury, to the late Harry (1883-1954) and Annie Pearl Wertz (1886-1951) Oyster. Her beloved husband, Charles K. Chrismer, whom she married on Feb. 11, 1951, preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2008.
She is survived by three children, Wayne Chrismer and wife Nancy, of Thompsontown, Steven Chrismer and wife Kathy, of Douglasvlle, Janet Heckman and husband Clarence, of Beavertown; five grandchildren, Brandy Fessler and husband Douglas, Amber Horne and husband Nick, Paul Chrismer, Colin Chrismer, and James Benner; four great-grandchildren, Madalyn Lytle, Aubri Hanner, Ty Hanner, and Trent Fessler; a beloved niece, Linda Gula, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by siblings, Harvey Oyster, Rachel Oyster, Florence McKinney, Harry Oyster Jr., Margaret Mutchler, Mabel Oyster, Jane Trego, Sterling Oyster, and Anna Mae Oyster; daughter-in-law, Cathy Chrismer; and granddaughter, Ryan Chrismer.
Ruth graduated from Sunbury High School and worked as a teller at the First National Bank, Sunbury, then for many years as a secretary for King Construction Corporation, and also for First Presbyterian Church of Sunbury.
Ruth was a lifelong member of the Albright Methodist Church, Chestnut Street, Sunbury, which merged with Faith United Methodist Church, Arch Street, Sunbury.
Ruth had a great love of reading and history, and enjoyed walking and riding her bike.
Friends and family may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ronald Troup officiating.
Inurnment will be private in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.