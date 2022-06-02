Ruth Elaine (Kerr) Colonna, 76, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home after a long battle with brain cancer.
Ruth was born July 29, 1945, in Charleroi, Pa., a daughter of the late Howard and Wilma (Riter) Kerr. On July 19, 1969, she married James A. Colonna, who preceded her in death in 2021.
She was a long-time parishioner at Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church in Punxsutawney, where she served as music liturgist, organ player, and choir director. Most recently she attended St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove.
She earned her bachelor of arts in music education in 1967 and her master’s degree in clarinet performance in 1972, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She held many and various professional positions, including as instrumental music teacher, florist, optometrist’s assistant, and driver for the Area Transit Authority of Jefferson County. She also played organ for the Martin Luther Church, the First English Church, and other churches, to support all the faithful in singing God’s praises.
She had an inquisitive nature and an adventurous heart. She was an avid cyclist and gardener; she loved nature and taught her children and grandchildren to love it too. Even after her cancer diagnosis, she went boating, horseback riding, and hang gliding. She traveled to many exciting locations around the world with her children.
She will be remembered as an amazing and loving mother and grandmother, an inspiring teacher, and a true friend.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; both of her parents, and her brother, Lee Kerr.
Ruth is survived by four children and their families, Jim Colonna and wife Chrissy of Dover, Pa., Kimberly Colonna of Harrisburg, Colleen Wentz and husband Ed of Selinsgrove, and Corry Colonna of Long Beach, Calif. Additionally, she is survived by six beautiful grandchildren, Abigail and Anthony Colonna and Alexandra, Zachary, Isabella and Aubrianne Wentz.
Family and friends will be received from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 with Father Tukura Pius Michael OP as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s honor to support the Mahoning Shadow Trail, at Punxsutawney Rails to Trails Association, PO Box 16, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or www.mahoningshadowtrail.com.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.