Ruth E. Dietz, 98, formerly of Buckwheat Valley Road, Richfield, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Richfield Healthcare Center.
She was born Nov. 26, 1923, in Monroe Township, Juniata County, a daughter of the late Dewey and Sarah (Watts) Frontz. She attended the Swartz’s School in Richfield. On Feb. 26, 1944, she married Daniel F. Dietz who preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1992.
Ruth was employed for many years at the Richfield Shirt Factory and later at the Middleburg Silk Mill.
She was a member of St. Paul’s (Leininger’s) Lutheran Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Ruth was an avid Phillies baseball and Penn State football fan and was an accomplished card player.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Linda K. and William Mitchell of PO Box 333, Beavertown; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. and Dawn Dietz of 570 Paxtonville Road, Middleburg; two grandchildren, Adam R. Dietz and Lisa A. (James D.) Hoover; and one great-grandson, Jared Hoover.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Fike; and two brothers, Sylvester and Russel Frontz.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Millerstown.