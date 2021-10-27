Ruth E. Nungesser, 54, of 340 Upper Market St., Milton, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
Born Jan. 24, 1967, in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of Catherine Mae (Mordan) Nungesser of Danville and the late Harry L. Nungesser. Ruth was a 1985 graduate of Columbia-Montour Vocational-Technical School and was a resident of the Milton area for more than 20 years.
She was employed by Sam’s Club in Muncy and worked as the cashier at the fuel island for several years. Ruth was an avid reader.
In addition to her father, Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Clayton William “Bill” Nungesser on July 25, 2017.
Surviving are her mother; six siblings, Deborah Ann, wife of Charles Cole of Bloomsburg, Shirley, wife of Edward Berns of Bloomsburg, John L. “Jack” Nungesser, and his wife Donna of Sunbury, Joanne M. Schlagel of Danville, Harry Nungesser, and his wife Danielle of Sunbury and Beth S. Nungesser of Danville; a brother-in-law, Andrew M. Towey of Danville; several nieces and nephews; and an adopted niece, Alicia Shultz of Milton.
A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Kline’s Grove United Methodist Church, 1058 Church Road, Sunbury, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Eric Light officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com