Ruth E. Robinson, 61, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Ruth was born Sept, 7, 1960, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Charles F. Pyers and Charlotte Marie (Spade) Pyers of Northumberland.
She was a 1979 graduate of Shikellamy High School. She was employed as a manager at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, Shamokin Dam, for 28 years until her retirement in 2020.
Ruth was a member of Amazing Grace Community Church, Northumberland. Her family was her life and her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Ruth is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. III and Amanda L. Robinson of Northumberland; two grandchildren, Owen David and Ella Charlotte Robinson; one sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Guy Mensch of Milton; her nephew, Travis Mensch; her nieces, Jenelle Rohland and Lindsey Fidler, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.