Ruth Hazel (Snyder) Garrett passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at Runk and Pratt Retirement Community in Hardy, Va.
She was born Dec. 22, 1921, in Vineland, N.J., to Lee Byron Snyder and Anna M. Fish. Ruth was the middle of three children.
She was preceded in death by her older sister, Dorothy Virginia Currington and her younger brother, Lee Byron Snyder.
On Oct. 12, 1942, Ruth Hazel Snyder married John Paul Garrett (deceased). They are the parents of Ann L. Slayton (Gus) and daughter, Angela Ruth Thebert (Scott), all of Sarasota, Fla.; Kay Badger (Rik-deceased) of Lakeland, Fla. and their children, Jason Badger and son, Kaseton Badger of Lakeland, Fla. and Scott Badger (Heather) of Penhook, Va., and son, Garrett Badger and daughters, Molly Badger and Lily Badger, all of Penhook, Va.; and Andrew Garrett (Catherine) and their son, Lee Garrett of Columbia, S.C., and daughter, Victoria Garrett of Pittsburgh.
Ruth moved at an early age to the Rolling Green Area in Pennsylvania. She spent most of her 99 years of life in the Sunbury area. She loved the mountains and outdoors. She and her husband Paul were avid hunters. When not hunting she spent time gardening, working in her flower gardens and with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and always had a book in her hand. Ruth could also be found filling her bird feeders, sitting with her dogs or Siamese cat or watching the wildlife around her. She loved the Susquehanna River, the mountains of Pennsylvania and living in Central Pennsylvania.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, in the United Lutheran Cemetery at Wolfe’s Crossroads.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.