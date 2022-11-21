Ruth I. Cook, 93, of South Third Street, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home.
Ruth was born July 10, 1929, in Middleburg, a daughter of the late Crayton and Alice (Klinger) Specht. In November of 1967 she married Ronald W. Cook who preceded her in death in November of 2001.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Mrs. Cook is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law, Marilyn and Carl “Bucher” Carr of Winfield, Debbie Bowlin and companion Ron Bickel of Sunbury, Bonnie and Daniel Estill of Mechanicsburg, Tracy and Timothy Thomson of Selinsgrove; one son, David Flowers of Mount Pleasant Mills; and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Carol Glasgow, Diane Kelly, Patricia Taylor and one daughter in infancy; one son, Jamie Flowers; and her nine siblings.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Globe Mills Cemetery.